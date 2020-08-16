UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Negotiates Supplies Of COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia - Eastern Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Libya Negotiates Supplies of COVID-19 Vaccine With Russia - Eastern Gov't

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Libya is negotiating supplies of the vaccine against COVID-19 with Russian pharmaceutical companies, Saad Agoub, the health minister of the eastern interim government, told Sputnik.

The world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered in Russia earlier this week.

The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

"We are negotiating via the Health Ministry's channels with several local and international representatives, who are linked to vaccine manufacturing in Russia as well as in Great Britain, the US, and China," Agoub said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University database, Libya has a total of 7,327 coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 139.

Related Topics

World Russia China Immunity Libya All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

46 minutes ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

3 hours ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

4 hours ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.