BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Libya is negotiating supplies of the vaccine against COVID-19 with Russian pharmaceutical companies, Saad Agoub, the health minister of the eastern interim government, told Sputnik.

The world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered in Russia earlier this week.

The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

"We are negotiating via the Health Ministry's channels with several local and international representatives, who are linked to vaccine manufacturing in Russia as well as in Great Britain, the US, and China," Agoub said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University database, Libya has a total of 7,327 coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 139.