Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The parliament of war-torn Libya on Thursday appointed a former interior minister as prime minister, a challenge to interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah's administration.

"The House of Representatives unanimously approved Fathi Bashagha to head the government," the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said in a tweet.

Dbeibah has vowed only to hand power to an elected government.