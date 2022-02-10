Libya Parliament Appoints New PM In Challenge To Unity Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 06:48 PM
The parliament of war-torn Libya on Thursday appointed a former interior minister as prime minister, a challenge to interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah's administration
"The House of Representatives unanimously approved Fathi Bashagha to head the government," the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said in a tweet.
Dbeibah has vowed only to hand power to an elected government.