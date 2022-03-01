UrduPoint.com

Libya Parliament Approves Rival Cabinet To Unity Govt

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Libya's parliament on Tuesday approved a new cabinet in a challenge to the unity government of Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who has refused to cede power until elections are held

In a vote some fear could help tip the conflict-scarred nation into another round of violence, the cabinet of former interior minister Fathi Bashagha was approved by 92 of 101 members present, speaker Aguila Saleh said.

In a vote some fear could help tip the conflict-scarred nation into another round of violence, the cabinet of former interior minister Fathi Bashagha was approved by 92 of 101 members present, speaker Aguila Saleh said.

The eastern-based House of Representatives designated Bashagha as prime minister earlier this month.

It tasked him with forming a government to replace that of Dbeibah, based in the western capital Tripoli and deemed by Saleh as having outlived its mandate.

But Dbeibah has repeatedly said he will only hand power to an elected government.

The construction tycoon had been appointed a year earlier as part of United Nations-led efforts to draw a line under a decade of conflict following the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

He was to lead the country until elections in December, but they were indefinitely postponed and Saleh, a rival presidential candidate, argued that Dbeibah's mandate was finished.

On Tuesday, the cabinet of 29 ministers, three vice-prime ministers and six ministers of state -- including just two women -- was put before the legislature.

Each member of the assembly was asked to vote "confidence" or "no confidence" when their name was read out, but Saleh announced the government had been approved before all the Names were read out.

The parliament had earlier issued a statement condemning "death threats targeting many members of parliament and their families" prior to the vote.

