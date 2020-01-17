Libya Parties Must Reach Peace in Berlin to Save Tens of Thousands of Children - UNICEF

(@FahadShabbir)

The parties to the conflict in Libya should make every effort to reach a peace deal during an upcoming conference in Berlin in order to save the lives of tens of thousands of Libyan children, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The parties to the conflict in Libya should make every effort to reach a peace deal during an upcoming conference in Berlin in order to save the lives of tens of thousands of Libyan children, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Friday.

"Ahead of a planned peace summit in Berlin, Germany this Sunday, we call on parties to the conflict and those who have influence over them to urgently reach a comprehensive and durable peace agreement for the sake of each and every child in Libya," Fore said.

Tens of thousands of children in Libya continue to "suffer grievously" due to the unrelenting armed conflict, and at least 90,000 of them had to flee their homes because of military actions, Fore added. She accused the conflict's participants of conducting attacks on populated civilian areas and recruiting children to the fighting.

The UNICEF official also noted that dozens of medical facilities across the country have been damaged or closed due to violence.

"Attacks against schools and the threat of violence have led to closures and left almost 200,000 children out of the classroom," she said.

Fore also warned about the growing risks of dangerous illnesses, including cholera, after water and waste management systems were damaged in the conflict.

The UN-led conference on the Libyan crisis settlement is scheduled to be held in the German capital on Sunday.

Libya is currently in the midst of a civil war between two rival administrations � the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli to the west, and elected parliament in the east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA). Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid the LNA's advances on Tripoli. Earlier in January, Russia and Turkey called on Libya's warring parties to end hostilities in the country.