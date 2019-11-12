Libya is preparing to launch a comprehensive reconstruction program with the support of several international organizations including the World Bank, said Libyan Minister of Planning Taher Al-Juhaimi on Tuesday

Speaking at the first Libyan investment economic forum held in Morocco's capital Rabat, Al-Juhaimi said the Libyan government is reviewing its five-year development plan by redefining the priorities of some 4,000 projects worth around 100 billion U.S. dollars.

Priority will be given to projects for reconstruction and modernization, including projects in sectors of education, health, housing, basic services and infrastructure, he added.

The investments in oil and gas sectors will reach 12 billion dollars over the next five years, the minister noted.

Libya aspires to attract both Libyan and foreign private investors to implement the development plan, he said.

The Libyan government intends to show foreign investors the economic opportunities in Libya so that they can contribute to the development and reconstruction of the country, said Al-Juhaimi.

Libya is also considering developing renewable energy, especially solar energy, as well as water desalination plants, he added.

Organized by the Libyan General Union of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture with the sponsorship of the Libyan Presidential Council, the two-day forum on Libya kicked off on Monday.