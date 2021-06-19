Libya Prepares Plan For Withdrawal of Foreign Fighters - UN Coordinator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Libya's military leadership is drawing up plans to expel foreign fighters and mercenaries from the country, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Georgette Gagnon said on Friday.

"As of today, there has been no withdrawal of mercenaries, or foreign fighters, but plans are being prepared for withdrawal, notably by Libya's Joint Military Commission, the JMC or five plus five," Gagnon said during a UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria formula meeting on the departure of foreign combatants from Libya. "The joint military commission is due to further discuss a precise plan for the sequencing of the withdrawal of the mercenaries. A phased structure for this, and disarmament prior to withdrawal, is the subject of further negotiations between the parties.

"

Gagnon has called upon the UNSC to identify all stakeholders, including Sudan and Chad, which should provide for the orderly withdrawal process to avoid destabilization of Libya and neighboring countries.

Sanctions against states that continue to contravene the UNSC resolutions of Libya as well as threats of sanctions against key Libyans influencing the presence of mercenaries are both a possible solution to the problem of foreign fighters, Cagnon added.

In May, UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis said the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries had stalled, contributing to further division of the country between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army which signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement following talks held in October in Geneva.