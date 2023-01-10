Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo - Advisor

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar held a meeting in Cairo, an advisor to the Presidential Council chairman told Sputnik.

Earlier, a number of Libyan media, citing a source, reported a meeting in Cairo on Monday between the LNA commander and the head of the Presidential Council. According to media reports, the meeting discussed the settlement of the intra-Libyan crisis.

"I do confirm that they are in Cairo and held a meeting," the advisor said, without providing details of the talks.

According to a Sputnik source close to Menfi, Libyan politicians "will continue their meetings in Cairo on Tuesday in the presence of Egyptian officials."