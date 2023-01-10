UrduPoint.com

Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks In Cairo - Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Libya Presidential Council Chairman, LNA Commander Hold Talks in Cairo - Advisor

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar held a meeting in Cairo, an advisor to the Presidential Council chairman told Sputnik.

Earlier, a number of Libyan media, citing a source, reported a meeting in Cairo on Monday between the LNA commander and the head of the Presidential Council. According to media reports, the meeting discussed the settlement of the intra-Libyan crisis.

"I do confirm that they are in Cairo and held a meeting," the advisor said, without providing details of the talks.

According to a Sputnik source close to Menfi, Libyan politicians "will continue their meetings in Cairo on Tuesday in the presence of Egyptian officials."

Related Topics

Army Cairo Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

8 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

8 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

9 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

9 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.