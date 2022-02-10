(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) A car of Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has come under gunfire in the capital of Tripoli, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, adding that the politician was not injured.

On Thursday, the Libyan parliament will vote on a new prime minister. Dbeibeh voiced his plans not to give up power until the next presidential election.