MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Libya is ready to mediate the conflict between Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) said during a phone call with her Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq.

Mangoush and al-Sadiq held a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Libyan Foreign Ministry said.

"The minister ... expressed her country's full solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan, as well as Libya's readiness to perform a mediating role between the parties in Sudan," the ministry's statement read.

According to the ministry, the top diplomats also discussed the current situation in Sudan and confirmed the necessity to stop the violence and achieve peace through dialogue between the conflicting parties.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry has also confirmed on social media that the Libyan minister suggested her country mediating the conflict.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF broke out in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties to the conflict agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Ministry of Health said it estimated that around 270 people have been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 have been injured.