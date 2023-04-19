UrduPoint.com

Libya Ready To Mediate Between Sudan's Armed Forces, RSF - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Libya Ready to Mediate Between Sudan's Armed Forces, RSF - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Libya is ready to mediate the conflict between Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) said during a phone call with her Sudanese counterpart Ali Al-Sadiq.

Mangoush and al-Sadiq held a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Libyan Foreign Ministry said.

"The minister ... expressed her country's full solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan, as well as Libya's readiness to perform a mediating role between the parties in Sudan," the ministry's statement read.

According to the ministry, the top diplomats also discussed the current situation in Sudan and confirmed the necessity to stop the violence and achieve peace through dialogue between the conflicting parties.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry has also confirmed on social media that the Libyan minister suggested her country mediating the conflict.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF broke out in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties to the conflict agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Ministry of Health said it estimated that around 270 people have been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 have been injured.

Related Topics

Injured Social Media Khartoum Sudan Libya Government Top

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

34 minutes ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.