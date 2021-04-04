(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Libya received the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The vaccine was delivered to Tripoli, where it is to be stored at the ministry's facilities, the health agency said on Facebook.

Libya has recorded more than 161,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 148,000 have recovered, 2,684 people have died.