UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Receives First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Libya Receives First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Libya received the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

The vaccine was delivered to Tripoli, where it is to be stored at the ministry's facilities, the health agency said on Facebook.

Libya has recorded more than 161,000 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 148,000 have recovered, 2,684 people have died.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Died Tripoli Libya Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

26 minutes ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for Expo ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.