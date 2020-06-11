Libya Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 400 - Disease Control Center

Libyan health officials have registered 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, compared to the 27 cases reported the previous day, the National Center for Disease Control said early on Thursday

BENGHAZI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Libyan health officials have registered 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, compared to the 27 cases reported the previous day, the National Center for Disease Control said early on Thursday.

Out of 683 coronavirus tests conducted over the past day, 664 came back negative and 19 were positive, according to the center's epidemiological report. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Libya now stands at 378.

The tally of recoveries in Libya increased to 59 after another individual was cured, the center added.

The death toll remains at five.

A total of 314 cases are active, according to the center.

Elsewhere in the region, the Health Ministry of Sudan said that the total count of coronavirus cases increased to 6,582 after a further 155 people tested positive.

The majority of the new confirmed cases - 88 - were recorded in the province of Khartoum, including the capital city.

The death toll has risen by 12 to 401 there, while another 75 patients have been discharged, the ministry's report said. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,202.