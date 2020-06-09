Libya Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Count Since Start of Outbreak - Disease Center

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Libyan health officials have registered the highest daily increase of 62 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, what brings the total of infections to 332, the National Center for Disease Control said early on Tuesday.

Out of 887 coronavirus tests conducted over the past day, 825 came back negative and 62 positive, according to the center's epidemiological report.

The majority of these tests - 528 - were sent to the center by laboratories based in the capital of Tripoli and in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Among the new cases, 18 were detected in Tripoli and 17 in the southwestern city of Sabha.

A further four people have fully recovered from the disease, what takes the tally of recoveries in Libya to 57, the center added. The death toll remains at five.

A total of 270 cases are active, according to the center.