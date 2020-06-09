UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Count Since Start Of Outbreak - Disease Center

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:55 PM

Libya Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Count Since Start of Outbreak - Disease Center

Libyan health officials have registered the highest daily increase of 62 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, what brings the total of infections to 332, the National Center for Disease Control said early on Tuesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Libyan health officials have registered the highest daily increase of 62 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, what brings the total of infections to 332, the National Center for Disease Control said early on Tuesday.

Out of 887 coronavirus tests conducted over the past day, 825 came back negative and 62 positive, according to the center's epidemiological report. The majority of these tests - 528 - were sent to the center by laboratories based in the capital of Tripoli and in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Among the new cases, 18 were detected in Tripoli and 17 in the southwestern city of Sabha.

A further four people have fully recovered from the disease, what takes the tally of recoveries in Libya to 57, the center added. The death toll remains at five.

A total of 270 cases are active, according to the center.

Elsewhere in the region, the Health Ministry of Sudan said on Tuesday that the total count of coronavirus cases has increased to 6,242 after a further 160 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll has risen by 13 to 372 there, while another 45 patients have been discharged, the ministry's report said. The total of recoveries has reached 2,059.

Related Topics

Tripoli Sabha Sudan Libya From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vasay Chaudhary tests positive for Coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Meraas to become part of Dubai Holding

11 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB in assets case

13 minutes ago

S.Korea urges DPRK to maintain inter-Korean commun ..

57 seconds ago

PMA fears lack of space for new patients in hospit ..

59 seconds ago

Iran to execute spy who helped US target general: ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.