Libya Reports 715 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:35 PM

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Thursday reported 715 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national count to 116,779.

The center said that 96,293 recoveries and 1,832 fatalities have so far been reported.

With support from Austria, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday said it provided six ambulances and three intensive care unit ventilators to the health authorities in eastern Libya to help fight COVID-19

