Libya reports 950 new COVID-19 cases

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday reported 950 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide count to 62,045.

The center said in a statement that 823 more recoveries 14 more deaths were reported, bringing the national total to 35,853 and 871 respectively.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.