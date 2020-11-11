Libya reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Tuesday reported 970 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 70,010.

Meanwhile, 732 more recoveries and 13 more deaths were registered, taking the counts to 41,512 and 957 respectively, said the center.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.