Libya Rivals Agree Return To Ceasefire Talks: UN

Tue 02nd June 2020

Libya rivals agree return to ceasefire talks: UN

The United Nations' Libya mission said Tuesday the country's warring parties had agreed to restart talks aimed at reaching a lasting ceasefire, after a three-month suspension

Tripoli (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The United Nations' Libya mission said Tuesday the country's warring parties had agreed to restart talks aimed at reaching a lasting ceasefire, after a three-month suspension.

In a statement, UNSMIL "welcomed" moves by the Government of National Accord and forces backing eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar to accept "restarting negotiations on a ceasefire and the related security arrangements".

Pro-Haftar forces have been battling since April last year to seize the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognised GNA, in fighting that has left hundreds dead and forced 200,000 to flee their homes.

A military commission made up of five GNA loyalists and five Haftar delegates held talks in February, but the dialogue was suspended.

A January truce brokered by GNA backer Turkey and key Haftar ally Russia has beenrepeatedly violated.

Neither side immediately commented on the UN statement.

