Libya Rivals Agree To Turn Truce Into Lasting Ceasefire: UN
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Representatives of the warring parties in Libya meeting in Geneva have agreed on the principle of turning their shaky truce into a lasting ceasefire, the UN's Libya envoy said on Tuesday.
"The principle has been adopted from the first session. Now the question is what are the conditions," Ghassan Salame told reporters.