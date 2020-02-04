Libya rivals agree to turn truce into lasting ceasefire: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Representatives of the warring parties in Libya meeting in Geneva have agreed on the principle of turning their shaky truce into a lasting ceasefire, the UN's Libya envoy said on Tuesday.

"The principle has been adopted from the first session. Now the question is what are the conditions," Ghassan Salame told reporters.