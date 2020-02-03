Libya rivals meet in UN-sponsored military commission

Representatives of the warring parties in Libya were meeting in Geneva on Monday in a UN-sponsored joint military commission, the United Nations said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Representatives of the warring parties in Libya were meeting in Geneva on Monday in a UN-sponsored joint military commission, the United Nations said.

Five senior officers appointed by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and five appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of strongman Khalifa Haftar are taking part in the talks, it said in a statement.