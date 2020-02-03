UrduPoint.com
Libya Rivals Meet In UN-sponsored Military Commission

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Representatives of the warring parties in Libya were meeting in Geneva on Monday in a UN-sponsored joint military commission, the United Nations said.

Five senior officers appointed by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and five appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of strongman Khalifa Haftar are taking part in the talks, it said in a statement.

