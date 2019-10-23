UrduPoint.com
Libya, Russia To Sign Document On Supply Of Russian Wheat - Contact Group Head

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:31 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Libya will sign an agreement of intent with Russia, at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, on the supply of Russian wheat in the amount of 1 million tonnes annually, head of the Russian contact group on intra-Libyan settlement Lev Dengov said Wednesday.

"The planned estimated volume of Russian wheat supplies to Libya is one million tonnes annually," Dengov said.

