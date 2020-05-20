UrduPoint.com
Libya Sees 89% Spike In Civilian Casualties Since April - UN Acting Envoy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:36 AM

At least 248 civilians have been killed or injured in the conflict in Libya since April 1 - a 89 percent increase in violence compared to the previous three months, UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) head Stephanie Williams said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) At least 248 civilians have been killed or injured in the conflict in Libya since April 1 - a 89 percent increase in violence compared to the previous three months, UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) head Stephanie Williams said on Tuesday.

"Between 1 April and 18 May, UNSMIL documented at least 248 civilian casualties - 58 killed and 190 injured - an 89 per cent increase compared to the total civilian casualties recorded for the first three months of this year," Williams said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Williams noted that the forces affiliated with field marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), are responsible for the vast majority of the casualties.

The UNSMIL head also said that all those responsible for committing war crimes must be brought to justice.

William also said that despite UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a nationwide ceasefire amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been no lull in fighting between the LNA and the Government of National Accord (GNA), and the conflict is expected to only intensify.

"From what we are witnessing in terms of the massive influx of weaponry, equipment and mercenaries to the two sides, the only conclusion that we can draw is that this war will intensify, broaden and deepen with devastating consequences for the Libyan people," she said.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by US-supported Islamic extremists. In April 2019, the eastern-based LNA resumed efforts to drive away the Turkish-backed GNA from Tripoli. The GNA responded by undertaking Operation Volcano of Rage.

