(@FahadShabbir)

Libya considers Egypt's refusal to recognize the maritime deal signed by Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as an act of aggression, Belkacem Abdel Kader Dabars, a member of Libya's High Council of State, told Sputnik, while stressing that Libya would adhere to any international judicial decision made on the matter

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Libya considers Egypt 's refusal to recognize the maritime deal signed by Libya 's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as an act of aggression, Belkacem Abdel Kader Dabars, a member of Libya 's High Council of State, told Sputnik, while stressing that Libya would adhere to any international judicial decision made on the matter.

Egypt condemned the maritime and military cooperation agreement on Monday, warning that it would deepen the political crisis in the country.

"The Egyptian criticism went beyond the borders and intervened in Libyan internal affairs.

It is not acceptable, and we see it as decreasing the sovereignty of our state," Dabars said.

He noted that if the issue was referred to international authorities for review, Libya "would comply with any issued verdict."

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border between them, which runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. Both Greece and Cyprus have criticized Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.