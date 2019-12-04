UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Sees Egypt's Position On Maritime Deal As Violation Of Sovereignty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Libya Sees Egypt's Position on Maritime Deal as Violation of Sovereignty

Libya considers Egypt's refusal to recognize the maritime deal signed by Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as an act of aggression, Belkacem Abdel Kader Dabars, a member of Libya's High Council of State, told Sputnik, while stressing that Libya would adhere to any international judicial decision made on the matter

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Libya considers Egypt's refusal to recognize the maritime deal signed by Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey as an act of aggression, Belkacem Abdel Kader Dabars, a member of Libya's High Council of State, told Sputnik, while stressing that Libya would adhere to any international judicial decision made on the matter.

Egypt condemned the maritime and military cooperation agreement on Monday, warning that it would deepen the political crisis in the country.

"The Egyptian criticism went beyond the borders and intervened in Libyan internal affairs.

It is not acceptable, and we see it as decreasing the sovereignty of our state," Dabars said.

He noted that if the issue was referred to international authorities for review, Libya "would comply with any issued verdict."

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border between them, which runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. Both Greece and Cyprus have criticized Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Cyprus Libya Greece November Border Government Agreement

Recent Stories

3rd Maritime Security Workshop 2019 Commences At P ..

31 seconds ago

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forcevisits Naval He ..

5 minutes ago

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

12 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

25 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

48 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.