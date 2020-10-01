Libya Sees Movements in Right Direction With Egypt Hosting Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The situation in Libya has moved in a positive direction with the holding of the most recent talks in Egypt between the parties to the conflict, United Natins spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Now, we're seeing some good news - we've been flagging the talks have been going on in Egypt," Dujarric said. "So, there are some movements in the right direction, but it is clear that we want to see an immediate and complete halt of the violations of the arms embargo."

During the talks in Egypt's Hurghada, the rivaling Tripoli- and Tobruk-based governments have agreed to release all prisoners before the end of October.

On October 5, the United Nations and Germany will also co-host a high-level meeting, a follow-up to the Berlin conference held in January, in order to advance the political process in Libya.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 by US- and EU-sponsored Islamic extremists, Libya was engulfed in a brutal conflict. Libya remains divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west.