Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postponed Elections - Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey believes Libya should avoid legitimacy or power vacuum until the formation of a new government following the postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We view the elections in Libya as a significant turning point in the transition process and support it. The holding of elections in a fair, credible and independent manner, recognition of the election results by all parties in Libya and the exercise of authority by the new government throughout the country are critical in terms of ensuring unity and integrity of Libya. ... Following the elections, any legitimacy or power vacuum until the formation of a new government should be avoided for the well-being of the brotherly people of Libya," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey expects all Libyan parties to act with sense of "responsibility and prudence," according to the statement.

The Libyan High Election Commission on Wednesday proposed to parliament to postpone the presidential election, which was to be held on Friday, to January 24, 2022. The Commission noted that it was technically ready to hold the vote, however, due to "force majeure," it was unable to timely announce the final list of candidates allowed to run for presidency. Various sources from Tripoli and Benghazi told Sputnik that the delay with the list was caused by the differences of opinion of numerous warring parties in Libya over certain candidates' applications for the presidential post.