UrduPoint.com

Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postponed Elections - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:34 PM

Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postponed Elections - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkey believes Libya should avoid legitimacy or power vacuum until the formation of a new government following the postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey believes Libya should avoid legitimacy or power vacuum until the formation of a new government following the postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We view the elections in Libya as a significant turning point in the transition process and support it. The holding of elections in a fair, credible and independent manner, recognition of the election results by all parties in Libya and the exercise of authority by the new government throughout the country are critical in terms of ensuring unity and integrity of Libya. ... Following the elections, any legitimacy or power vacuum until the formation of a new government should be avoided for the well-being of the brotherly people of Libya," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey expects all Libyan parties to act with sense of "responsibility and prudence," according to the statement.

The Libyan High Election Commission on Wednesday proposed to parliament to postpone the presidential election, which was to be held on Friday, to January 24, 2022. The Commission noted that it was technically ready to hold the vote, however, due to "force majeure," it was unable to timely announce the final list of candidates allowed to run for presidency. Various sources from Tripoli and Benghazi told Sputnik that the delay with the list was caused by the differences of opinion of numerous warring parties in Libya over certain candidates' applications for the presidential post.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Tripoli Libya January Post All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Quaid's 146th birth anniversary; VC IUB paid rich ..

Quaid's 146th birth anniversary; VC IUB paid rich tribute to Jinnah

23 seconds ago
 Russian Soldier Working for Ukraine Arrested in Vo ..

Russian Soldier Working for Ukraine Arrested in Voronezh Region for Treason - FS ..

26 seconds ago
 29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

22 minutes ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

22 minutes ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.