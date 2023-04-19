Libya Should Not be Place For 'International Rivalries' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) International actors in Libya should let the Libyan people decide on a political settlement, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Political settlement in Libya should not be a state for international rivalries ... We believe it is counterproductive to pursue any unilateral initiatives to create parallel formats to support settlements without the involvement of Libya itself and other stakeholders," Nebenzia told the Security Council.

But matters have been complicated by international actors who exploit Libya's energy resources for their own interest, he added.

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the Western military intervention of 2011 overthrew its longtime adversary, Muammar Gaddafi, and created a power vacuum that split Libya into rival factions. The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.