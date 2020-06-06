Libya strongman Haftar backs ceasefire from Monday: Sisi

Strongman Khalifa Haftar has backed a ceasefire in Libya starting Monday, Egypt's president announced after talks in Cairo, following a series of military victories by the country's UN-recognised government

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Strongman Khalifa Haftar has backed a ceasefire in Libya starting Monday, Egypt's president announced after talks in Cairo, following a series of military victories by the country's UN-recognised government.

"This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 0600 Monday June 8, 2020," President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told a news conference alongside Haftar.