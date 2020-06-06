UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Strongman Haftar Backs Ceasefire From Monday: Sisi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Libya strongman Haftar backs ceasefire from Monday: Sisi

Strongman Khalifa Haftar has backed a ceasefire in Libya starting Monday, Egypt's president announced after talks in Cairo, following a series of military victories by the country's UN-recognised government

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Strongman Khalifa Haftar has backed a ceasefire in Libya starting Monday, Egypt's president announced after talks in Cairo, following a series of military victories by the country's UN-recognised government.

"This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 0600 Monday June 8, 2020," President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told a news conference alongside Haftar.

Related Topics

Egypt Cairo Libya June 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Over 150 million people are suffering from severe ..

34 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of ..

1 hour ago

Work continues on 55 uplift schemes in Rajanpur

1 minute ago

Two including woman killed in road accidents

1 minute ago

Solskjaer backs extra subs change

1 minute ago

Libya's UN-Backed Gov't Launches Offensive to Capt ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.