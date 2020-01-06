UrduPoint.com
Libya Strongman Haftar Says His Forces Entered Sirte City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:48 PM

Libya strongman Haftar says his forces entered Sirte city

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday said they had entered the coastal city of Sirte and seized its airport from factions loyal to the Tripoli government

Sirte, Libya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday said they had entered the coastal city of Sirte and seized its airport from factions loyal to the Tripoli government.

In statements on its social media accounts, Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said they were "steadily advancing towards the heart of Sirte" after seizing control of Ghardabiya airport on the city's outskirts.

