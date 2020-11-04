Libya to Create Committee to Control Return of Troops to Sites of Permanent Deployment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The participants of the Libyan Joint Military Commission in the "5 + 5" format agreed during a meeting in the Libyan city of Ghadames to create a committee that would monitor the return of troops to their permanent deployment sites, acting UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams said.

The commission "agreed to form a military committee to oversee the return of the forces to their headquarters and the withdrawal of foreign forces from contact lines," Williams said as quoted by the Libyan portal Al Wasat.

She said it had also agreed "on measures to monitor the ceasefire with the participation of international observers."