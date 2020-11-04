UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya To Create Committee To Control Return Of Troops To Sites Of Permanent Deployment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Libya to Create Committee to Control Return of Troops to Sites of Permanent Deployment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The participants of the Libyan Joint Military Commission in the "5 + 5" format agreed during a meeting in the Libyan city of Ghadames to create a committee that would monitor the return of troops to their permanent deployment sites, acting UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams said.

The commission "agreed to form a military committee to oversee the return of the forces to their headquarters and the withdrawal of foreign forces from contact lines," Williams said as quoted by the Libyan portal Al Wasat.

She said it had also agreed "on measures to monitor the ceasefire with the participation of international observers."

Related Topics

United Nations Libya From

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

9 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.