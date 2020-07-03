UrduPoint.com
Libya To Resume To OPEC+ Compliance Upon Formation Of Gov't - Eastern Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Libya to Resume to OPEC+ Compliance Upon Formation of Gov't - Eastern Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Libya, as an OPEC member, will resume its participation in the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement after a new government will be formed in the crisis-torn country, Aguila Saleh Issa, who heads the eastern-based parliament supported by the Libyan National Army, told Sputnik.

"Definitely.

Despite the difficulties in the country, Libya will return to complying with the deal as soon as the new government would be formed," Saleh said.

Libya has recently resumed oil production in the southern part of the country. On June 8, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman said that even though Libya had renewed oil production, it would be "unproductive" to engage it in the OPEC+ agreement at that moment in time.

