Libya truce takes place with 'immediate effect': UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The national ceasefire signed Friday between Libya's two rival factions takes place with immediate effect, the UN's Libya envoy said following the signing ceremony at the United Nations in Geneva

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The national ceasefire signed Friday between Libya's two rival factions takes place with immediate effect, the UN's Libya envoy said following the signing ceremony at the United Nations in Geneva.

"Today is a good day for the Libyan people," Stephanie Williams told a press conference, saying the delegations "signed a complete, country-wide and permanent ceasefire agreement with immediate effect".