Libya, Tunisia Agree To Reopen Border Soon - Libyan Government Of National Unity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Libya and Tunisia have agreed to reopen the border within the next week, a spokesman for the Libyan Government of National Unity said.

"The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, has held a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied at the Carthage Presidential Palace.

The parties have agreed to open the borders and resume the air traffic within the next week in line with the general protocol on healthcare," the spokesman said on late Thursday.

The preparation of the protocol will be coordinated by the countries' ministries of the Interior and Healthcare.

On July 8, Libya closed its border with Tunisia to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

