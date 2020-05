Libya unity government forces say seized key airbase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Libya's unity government said Monday its forces had seized a strategic airbase from groups backing eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

"We proudly announce the liberation of Al-Watiya base," 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest ofTripoli, Government of National Accord chief Fayez al-Sarraj said in a statement.