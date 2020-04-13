UrduPoint.com
Libya Unity Govt Retakes Two Strategic Cities: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Libya unity govt retakes two strategic cities: statement

Libya's unity government said Monday its forces had seized two western cities on the coast between Tripoli and the Tunisian border from troops backing military commander Khalifa Haftar

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Libya's unity government said Monday its forces had seized two western cities on the coast between Tripoli and the Tunisian border from troops backing military commander Khalifa Haftar.

"Our forces took control of Sorman and Sabratha and are pursuing (Haftar's forces)," said a statement by Mohammed Gnunu, spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

