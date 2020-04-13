Libya unity govt retakes two strategic cities: statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Libya's unity government said Monday its forces had seized two western cities on the coast between Tripoli and the Tunisian border from troops backing military commander Khalifa Haftar.

"Our forces took control of Sorman and Sabratha and are pursuing (Haftar's forces)," said a statement by Mohammed Gnunu, spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.