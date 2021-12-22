Libya vote 'impossible' Friday: parliament committee

Libya's parliament committee in charge of overseeing a presidential election scheduled for Friday has concluded that it will be impossible to hold the vote on the scheduled date

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Libya's parliament committee in charge of overseeing a presidential election scheduled for Friday has concluded that it will be impossible to hold the vote on the scheduled date.

"After consulting the technical, judicial and security reports, we inform you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021 provided for by the electoral law," the chairman of the committee wrote Wednesday to the head of parliament, without giving a new date.