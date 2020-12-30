UrduPoint.com
Libya Waiting For Arrival Of 1st Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccine From COVAX - Top GNA Official

Wed 30th December 2020

The Libyan authorities are waiting for the arrival of the first shipment of the vaccine against COVID-19 in line with an agreement signed with the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), the deputy prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Ahmed Maiteeq, told Sputnik

In late November, the Tripoli-based government signed an agreement with the COVAX facility, coled by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi vaccine alliance, to acquire two million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Libya has been dealing with this issue very seriously. The Government of National Accord has monitored a significant number of projects to combat the virus, and we are awaiting the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine via the World Health Organization," Maiteeq said when asked about how Libya was addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

The top GNA official expressed hope that the number of infections would decrease during the next year and that life would return to normal.

According to media reports, Libya is also studying an opportunity to purchase the vaccine from AstraZeneca, but no final decision has been made on the matter yet.

To date, Libya has confirmed 99,350 COVID-19 cases, with the infection-related death toll standing at 1,444.

