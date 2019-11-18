Libya Wants Concerned Parties to Participate in Berlin Conference 'Without Any Exception'

Libya requires the upcoming international Berlin conference on Libya's crisis to allow all of the concerned parties, without any exception, to participate in the meeting and also expresses the hope that the event will help to avoid "previous mistakes" and benefit from them, the prime minister of the Libyan UN-recognized Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, told Sputnik

Germany has proposed hosting an international summit on Libya this fall in a bid to mediate between the two rival factions, but the foreign minister in the interim Libyan government, Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, said that the problem with Libya concerns loose weapons and "outlaw militias," which have prevented the country from moving toward political negotiations and forming a unity government.

"The Berlin conference will be held without the participation of the Libyan parties. We have an important requirement that all sides that are involved in the Libyan crisis are invited to participate in the Berlin conference without any exceptions," Sarraj said, adding that the matter was discussed with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during his official visit to Libya in October to make preparations for the upcoming meeting.

Its exact date has not been announced yet.

He stressed that the conference would help "to avoid previous mistakes and learn from them, as [the parties] reached an agreement in Paris and Palermo, but the other side has not fulfilled what has been agreed."

In November 2018, Italy hosted a conference in Palermo in which the stakeholders held a discussion on how to stabilize the war-torn North African country. The president of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs Commission, Vito Petrocelli, noted that the country's Foreign Ministry and the government were constantly working with all Libyan counterparts.

In May 2018, the Paris Summit on Libya's issue was held toward the implementation of a fair election campaign and improving the state of human rights.