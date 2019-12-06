Libya would like to see more involvement from other countries and is thankful to Italy, which is already doing "everything they can," the deputy for policy planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's UN-backed government, told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Libya would like to see more involvement from other countries and is thankful to Italy , which is already doing "everything they can," the deputy for policy planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya 's UN-backed government , told Sputnik.

"We believe Italians are doing everything they can, because the Libyan crisis is affecting them a lot, and we are very thankful for them," Hassan Alsideeg said on the sidelines of the MED 2019 conference in Rome.

The diplomat added that the Libyan crisis was directly connected to the migration crisis and energy security issues that mattered for the whole region.

"Yes, we are willing to see more involvement from the other countries, like Italy, to solve it," Alsideeg added.

Libya has been gripped by unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed.

The country is now divided between two powers, with the country's eastern half controlled by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, while the west is governed by the UN-backed GNA.

The situation in Libya has been complicated by the fact that it is used as a transit point by migrants from other countries hoping to reach Europe. Because of this, the European Union and Italy, in particular, have been working with Libya to stem the migration flow.