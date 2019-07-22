UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Warplane Of Haftar's Forces Lands In Tunisia: Eastern Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:25 PM

Libya warplane of Haftar's forces lands in Tunisia: eastern administration

A warplane belonging to the forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar made an emergency landing in neighbouring Tunisia on Monday, an allied administration based in eastern Libya said

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A warplane belonging to the forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar made an emergency landing in neighbouring Tunisia on Monday, an allied administration based in eastern Libya said.

The aircraft was on a "reconnaissance and patrol mission and suffered a technical problem resulting in an emergency landing" in southern Tunisia, a statement said.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, which backs the eastern administration, launched an offensive in April to try to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

Related Topics

Army Tripoli Tunisia Libya Turkish Lira April From Government

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Has No Current Plans to Discus ..

26 seconds ago

China Unlikely to Rely on Iranian Oil for Energy S ..

27 seconds ago

Visit of Mohamed bin Zayed will reinforce relation ..

41 minutes ago

Yellow jersey 'hanging by a thread' says Tour lead ..

30 seconds ago

Iran announces arrests, death sentences as CIA spy ..

32 seconds ago

PAK-EPA shuts down POM on spewing dark emissions

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.