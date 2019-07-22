(@FahadShabbir)

A warplane belonging to the forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar made an emergency landing in neighbouring Tunisia on Monday, an allied administration based in eastern Libya said

The aircraft was on a "reconnaissance and patrol mission and suffered a technical problem resulting in an emergency landing" in southern Tunisia, a statement said.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, which backs the eastern administration, launched an offensive in April to try to seize Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.