Libya Will Hold National Election December 24, 2021 - UN Acting Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum have agreed to hold a national election on December 24, 2021, UN Acting Special Envoy and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya Stephanie Williams said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The 75 participants to this forum decided that the date for national elections on a constitutional basis should be on December 24, 2021, 70 years after Libya's Declaration of Independence," Williams said.

She added the election would be held under the auspices of the United Nations that will support Libya in planning and organizing the elections.