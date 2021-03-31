UrduPoint.com
Libya Would Welcome Russia's Efforts To Help Restore Country - Builders Union Head

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:05 PM

Libya would appreciate the possible participation of Russia's companies in the reconstruction process that is ongoing the North African nation following a 10-year armed conflict between the rival administrations, Abdul Majeed Mohammed Kashir, the head of Libya's general union for construction workers, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Libya would appreciate the possible participation of Russia's companies in the reconstruction process that is ongoing the North African nation following a 10-year armed conflict between the rival administrations, Abdul Majeed Mohammed Kashir, the head of Libya's general union for construction workers, told Sputnik.

"There is no doubt that Russia is a key partner in building the Libyan state, and there is a long-standing bilateral cooperation for several decades ... We welcome Russian companies, provided that they will cooperate with Libya's national firms to gain mutual benefit and train Libyan youth in this field," Kashir said.

So far, Russian companies have not submitted official papers to the union to request permission for activities, Kashir added.

