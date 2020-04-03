UrduPoint.com
Libya Yet To Ask Moscow For Help In Fight Against COVID-19 - Russia's Bogdanov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Friday that Libya had not yet contacted Russia to ask for help with the supply of medicines and equipment to counter the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Friday that Libya had not yet contacted Russia to ask for help with the supply of medicines and equipment to counter the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Libya's National Center for Disease Control reported the first coronavirus-related death in the country. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 10.

"They have not asked us yet," Bogdanov said in response to a respective question.

The deputy foreign minister recalled that Libya was still suffering from a complicated military-political and humanitarian crisis, and ceasefire violations.

Libya has been torn apart between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) since the overthrow and assassination of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

In February, the warring parties in Libya agreed to a draft ceasefire deal that would allow for the safe return of civilians to their homes under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

