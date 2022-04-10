UrduPoint.com

Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission Suspends Work

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 07:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) The 5+5 intra-Libyan military committee is suspending its activity, saying that the head of the interim Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is hampering its work.

The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission consists of high-ranking military representatives from the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA). The committee was created after the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals in 2020, which resulted in the creation of a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

The committee said on Saturday that Dbeibeh has been hampering its work, refusing to transfer power to the government of Fathi Bashagha.

The 5+5 commission said that it would not resume activity until its demands are met, including that the LNA stop cooperating with Dbeibeh's government.

On March 1, the Libyan House of Representatives voted for a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha, who previously served as the GNA interior minister. The incumbent interim unity government headed by Dbeibah, who was appointed last year in a UN-backed process, refused to cede power. Dbeibeh has said that he does not intend to transfer power in the country before the presidential elections scheduled for June 2022.

