UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission To Reconvene In Coming Weeks- Acting UN Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:52 PM

Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission to Reconvene in Coming Weeks- Acting UN Special Envoy

Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission will reconvene in the coming weeks to establish the required subcommittees that will work to implement the withdrawal of domestic troops from the frontlines and the departure of foreign fighters after a permanent ceasefire was agreed, acting special representative of the UN secretary-general for Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission will reconvene in the coming weeks to establish the required subcommittees that will work to implement the withdrawal of domestic troops from the frontlines and the departure of foreign fighters after a permanent ceasefire was agreed, acting special representative of the UN secretary-general for Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Friday.

"There is a lot of work to do going forward. We will quickly reconvene the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in the coming weeks to launch the work of the sub-committees, which will tackle areas such as the withdrawal of Libyan forces from the frontlines, the departure of all mercenary and foreign fighters from the country, disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration, security arrangements and counter-terrorism operations," Williams, who also serves as the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said at a press conference.

Military representatives from Libya's warring parties have been holding talks in the Swiss city of Geneva over the past week.

Both sides agreed to a permanent ceasefire that was signed and took effect immediately, and an agreement was reached on the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country within three months.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February.

The talks bring together military representatives from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, who have waged a civil war since 2014.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Berlin Geneva Libya January February All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

8 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

23 minutes ago

MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action pl ..

2 minutes ago

Prayer leaders asked to spread cleanliness message ..

2 minutes ago

Virus cases in 23 EU nations and UK of 'serious co ..

2 minutes ago

Man commits suicide on railway track in Taxila

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.