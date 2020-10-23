Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission to Reconvene in Coming Weeks- Acting UN Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission will reconvene in the coming weeks to establish the required subcommittees that will work to implement the withdrawal of domestic troops from the frontlines and the departure of foreign fighters after a permanent ceasefire was agreed, acting special representative of the UN secretary-general for Libya, Stephanie Williams, said on Friday.

"There is a lot of work to do going forward. We will quickly reconvene the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in the coming weeks to launch the work of the sub-committees, which will tackle areas such as the withdrawal of Libyan forces from the frontlines, the departure of all mercenary and foreign fighters from the country, disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration, security arrangements and counter-terrorism operations," Williams, who also serves as the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said at a press conference.

Military representatives from Libya's warring parties have been holding talks in the Swiss city of Geneva over the past week.

Both sides agreed to a permanent ceasefire that was signed and took effect immediately, and an agreement was reached on the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country within three months.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February.

The talks bring together military representatives from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, who have waged a civil war since 2014.