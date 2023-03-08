Libyan Airports Halt Work Due to Strike by Air Traffic Controllers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Libya's airports have suspended operations due to a strike by air traffic controllers over financial issues, Libyan media reported Wednesday.

According to the Al-Marsad newspaper, Libya's Tripoli Mitiga International Airport and Misrata International Airport have officially announced the suspension of flights due to the strike by air traffic controllers over financial issues.

According to the Abaad news portal, work has been stopped at all Libyan airports due to the fact that the country's main flight control tower is located in the Libyan northwestern city of Misrata, where air traffic controllers are on strike.