UrduPoint.com

Libyan Airports Halt Work Due To Strike By Air Traffic Controllers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Libyan Airports Halt Work Due to Strike by Air Traffic Controllers - Reports

Libya's airports have suspended operations due to a strike by air traffic controllers over financial issues, Libyan media reported Wednesday

TUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Libya's airports have suspended operations due to a strike by air traffic controllers over financial issues, Libyan media reported Wednesday.

According to the Al-Marsad newspaper, Libya's Tripoli Mitiga International Airport and Misrata International Airport have officially announced the suspension of flights due to the strike by air traffic controllers over financial issues.

According to the Abaad news portal, work has been stopped at all Libyan airports due to the fact that the country's main flight control tower is located in the Libyan northwestern city of Misrata, where air traffic controllers are on strike.

Related Topics

Traffic Tripoli Libya Media All Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

10 minutes ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

19 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

19 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

20 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

16 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.