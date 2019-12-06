Libyan Ambassador to Athens Declared Persona Non Grata, Given 72 Hours to Leave Greece

Libyan Ambassador to Athens Maiza Gzllal was declared a persona non grata by Greece on Friday and given 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Libyan Ambassador to Athens Maiza Gzllal was declared a persona non grata by Greece on Friday and given 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.

On November 29, Dendias summoned Gzllal and asked him to disclose a memorandum signed by Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government before December 6 or face expulsion as he would be declared persona non grata.

"The Libyan ambassador was summoned [on Friday] to the [Greek] foreign ministry. He was informed that he was being expelled and given 72 hours to leave the country," Dendias said.

The Greek Foreign Minister said that the expulsion did not mean that Athens was rupturing diplomatic ties with Libya.