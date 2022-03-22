Libyan Army Dismisses Reports on Sending Troops to Join Russian Fighters in Ukraine

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Libyan National Army (LNA) is not going to send soldiers to Ukraine to fight on Russia's side, LNA moral training chief Khaled Mahjoub told Sputnik on Monday, dismissing corresponding media reports.

On Sunday, Ukrainian media reported citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that Libya agreed to send volunteer fighters to Ukraine to support Russian troops.

"The Libyan National Army will not send troops to any side. It does not have mercenaries to send. It is busy fighting terrorism and smuggling gangs," Mahjoub said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.