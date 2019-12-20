UrduPoint.com
Libyan Army Gives GNA-Affiliated Forces 72 Hours To Leave Tripoli, Sirte - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, hs given forces loyal to the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) 72 hours to leave the capital of Tripoli and the neighboring city of Sirte, an LNA spokesman said on Friday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, hs given forces loyal to the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) 72 hours to leave the capital of Tripoli and the neighboring city of Sirte, an LNA spokesman said on Friday. a

Earlier in the day, a military source in Haftar's LNA told Sputnik that Turkish snipers and storm groups were fighting in the GNA ranks.�Turkey has reportedly sent its troops, military advisers and combat equipment to support the GNA government in Tripoli, which on Thursday endorsed a security deal with Ankara.

"The attacks on Misrata [city east of Tripoli] will continue intensively day and night without stopping unless Misrata withdraws its troops from Tripoli and Sirte no later than three days.

The withdrawal deadline ends at 24:00 Sunday [22:00 GMT]," Ahmed al-Mismari said in a statement.

According to the statement, the LNA forces had hit several military targets, including weapons sites in Misrata," which were used to store Turkish military equipment by the GNA government.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into a political duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has recently been attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

