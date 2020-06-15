UrduPoint.com
Libyan Authorities Request UN Help Regarding Mass Graves - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Libyan authorities have asked the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for assistance to deal with recently discovered mass graves and talks are currently underway, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"The Libyan authorities have requested UNSMIL to provide assistance," Haq said. "UNSMIL is in communication with authorities on what kind of assistance the United Nations can offer, so those talks are underway."

On Sunday, the United Nations issued a report saying UNSMIL announced last week the discovery of at least eight mass graves in Tarhouna, which used to be a stronghold for the forces of Libyan National Army (LNA) head Gen.

Khalifa Haftar.

Haq said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a thorough and transparent investigation and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"In particular, he calls on the authorities to secure the mass graves, identify the victims, establish causes of death and return the bodies to next of kin. The United Nations offered support in this regard," Haq said.

After the murder of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country plunged into a civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west.

