UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Belligerents To Discuss Crisis In Geneva, Progress May Soon Happen - Elders Council

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Libyan Belligerents to Discuss Crisis in Geneva, Progress May Soon Happen - Elders Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A dialogue between the Libyan warring parties will occur in Switzerland's Geneva, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the eastern Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that a breakthrough in the crisis will allow to put an end to the foreign interference in Libya.

"From military and political perspectives, the developments in Libya are coming in the right direction. The Libyan-Libyan dialogue will be held in Geneva, and there are other new events that may lead to a breakthrough in the crisis, which will permit to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from the Libyan lands," the deputy chairman said.

The initiative proposed by Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, has received a great support from a lot of European states, al-Haleeq added, noting that a progress in the Libyan crisis may take place in the near future.

As of today, Libya is divided between two main centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.

In late April, Saleh put forward a roadmap on the Libyan political settlement, which proposes the formation of the presidential council, a commission responsible for the country's draft constitution, and presidential and parliamentary election campaigns.

The three Libyan regions ” Tripolitania, Cyrenaica, and Fezzan ” should choose their representatives in the council, which consists of a head and two deputy heads.

Related Topics

Election Army Parliament Egypt Progress Geneva Lead Switzerland Libya April May All From Government

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

26 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

56 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.