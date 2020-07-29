Libyan Belligerents to Discuss Crisis in Geneva, Progress May Soon Happen - Elders Council

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A dialogue between the Libyan warring parties will occur in Switzerland's Geneva, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the eastern Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that a breakthrough in the crisis will allow to put an end to the foreign interference in Libya.

"From military and political perspectives, the developments in Libya are coming in the right direction. The Libyan-Libyan dialogue will be held in Geneva, and there are other new events that may lead to a breakthrough in the crisis, which will permit to expel all foreign forces and mercenaries from the Libyan lands," the deputy chairman said.

The initiative proposed by Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based parliament, has received a great support from a lot of European states, al-Haleeq added, noting that a progress in the Libyan crisis may take place in the near future.

As of today, Libya is divided between two main centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.

In late April, Saleh put forward a roadmap on the Libyan political settlement, which proposes the formation of the presidential council, a commission responsible for the country's draft constitution, and presidential and parliamentary election campaigns.

The three Libyan regions ” Tripolitania, Cyrenaica, and Fezzan ” should choose their representatives in the council, which consists of a head and two deputy heads.