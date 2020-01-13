UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Ceasefire Agreement Envisions Russian Control Over Implementation - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:25 PM

Libyan Ceasefire Agreement Envisions Russian Control Over Implementation - Reports

The ceasefire agreement being prepared to be signed by Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj includes a mutual withdrawal of forces, and Russia and the United Nations' control over the deal's implementation, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing its sources

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The ceasefire agreement being prepared to be signed by Libyan National Army (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj includes a mutual withdrawal of forces, and Russia and the United Nations' control over the deal's implementation, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing its sources.

Earlier in the day, Haftar and Sarraj arrived in Moscow to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the mediation of Russia and Turkey. The meeting is expected to produce an official ceasefire agreement.

"The agreement includes the following points: Russia will control the ceasefire and send delegations to Libya to monitor the process; the deployment of Turkish troops to Tripoli will stop; the UN [will provide] international control of the ceasefire agreement's implementation; the LNA and GNA will return unconditionally to their positions under the ceasefire," a source told the channel.

According to the sources, the LNA will be responsible for ensuring the security of oil and gas fields and fighting against terrorism in coordination with the GNA's head.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting January 12 at midnight. They also urged all warring parties to begin negotiations.

On Sunday, the LNA and Sarraj's GNA announced a ceasefire, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile, however, as the sides have accused each other of violating it since then.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Oil Tripoli Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan January Gas Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

41 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam inaugurates development projects in NA-1 ..

1 minute ago

Asad Qaiser distributes letters of up-gradation/pr ..

1 minute ago

Aerial Firing, pigeon, kite flying banned in Pesha ..

1 minute ago

KP Speaker authenticates amendments in P&CBR 1988

1 minute ago

Engr Naeem made CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.